Todd Snyder Is Having a Massive 40% Off Summer Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether we’re looking to start building out our fall wardrobes or we’re still hunting for some last-minute additions to our warm-weather repertoire, there’s no time like the present to do so. With summer sales in full swing over the next few weeks, there are plenty of opportunities to find that new favorite buttondown or that perfect cashmere T-shirt, all at a fraction of the price we would’ve paid earlier in the season.

Whether we’re looking for casual looks, athletic options or stunning formalwear, Todd Snyder has it all. Better yet, it’s not just the in-house brand that’s part of the massive summer markdown. From collaborations with Champion and Timex to selections from Vans, Nike and Mack Weldon, there’s certainly no shortage of on-sale finds to keep and to gift.

Keep scrolling for our picks from the Todd Snyder 40 percent off sale.