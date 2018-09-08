You’ll Want to Wear These Rugged Work Boots Every Day





Sure, work boots might be sturdy, but they don’t exactly have a reputation for being stylish. Whether your job requires you to have heavy-duty footwear or you just like tough boots that can get you through the day without weighing you down, we spied a style that’s sure to check off all your boxes. As an added bonus, it’s from two brands we can’t get enough of.

Todd Snyder collaborated with Red Wing Shoes to bring you the Moc Toe Boot. Between the haberdashery and wear-everywhere apparel and accessories Todd Snyder is synonymous with, to the experience Red Wing Shoes has with creating premium work boots (the brand’s been doing it since 1905), you know you’re going to get a great boot that will work just as hard as you do.

The updated style still has traces of the original 877 classic moc boot, yet is made easy to wear even on days you don’t need the extra safety and support. The durable Vibram sole provides great grip, while the shoe is crafted with a mix of premium leather and suede for a thoroughly sporty look. The style is available in two street-ready shades: Charcoal and Copper. The ultra-versatile boot is perfect for pairing with chinos or go casual with your favorite jeans.

See it: Shop the Exclusive Red Wing x Todd Snyder Moc Toe Boot in Charcoal or Copper for $380.