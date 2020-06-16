This Todd Synder Pride Watch Released Today and Bound to Sell Out Fast

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

June is here and that doesn’t just mean that it’s summer. It also means that it is pride month. Whether you yourself fall into the LGBTQIA spectrum or consider yourself to be an ally, you should check out the Todd Snyder X Timex Pride Watch that’s available right now.

Todd Snyder makes great items all the time. It’s why it has become such a well-respected outlet. And in celebration of Pride Month, the Todd Snyder team has partnered up with Timex to make an amazing watch that shows off your allyship.

The Todd Snyder X Timex Pride Watch is clearly a pride month watch because of the rainbow-colored watch face. It’s a pretty sleek little watch too, as the colored discs will rotate throughout the day so the watch is constantly changing throughout the day to different rainbow-colored shades.

As far as watches go, the Todd Snyder X Timex Pride Watch is as good looking as it is functional. You can mix and match this with any outfit you throw at it, especially during the summer. And you won’t have to worry about it running slow, as the time will be accurate all day long.

Not only will you be supporting the community by wearing this watch, but you will be supporting the community itself. This watch is a limited edition piece, so Todd Snyder is going to be donating $10,000 of the proceeds from this watch to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project and the Rainbow Railroad Foundation.

Being able to help the community out is too good to pass up. You get an amazing looking watch as an added bonus. The Todd Snyder X Timex Pride Watch is sure to sell out quickly, as stock is limited. So pick one up now and stand with those in the community.

Get It: Pick up the Todd Snyder X Timex Pride Watch ($199) at Todd Snyder

