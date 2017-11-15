When you’re on the hunt for the perfect parka, puffer, or aviator jacket, you can run into gut-wrenching price tags. This winter, save your money for a weekend road trip or alpine getaway.

So whether you’re looking to buy a proper slope-ready coat or want to add some more stylish outerwear to the mix, choose your winter jackets wisely to make sure you get the most for your money. For a sporty winter jacket, durability is key. You’ll want a waterproof, windproof, rugged exterior, and a warm synthetic insulation. For a casual jacket, go for comfort and versatility. But don’t skimp on quality and fit.

To make purchasing easier on you (and your wallet), we hunted down the 10 best winter jackets under $200. This way, you won’t go broke on coats, but you’ll still look and feel sharp for every occasion.

