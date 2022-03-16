Transition to the Spring With This Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is gonna be upon us sooner rather than later. We can’t wait for the temps to change and get a little warmer. But there’s still gonna be some chilly times out of the house. Luckily you can stay warm without overdoing it when you pick up something like the Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer from Huckberry.

Huckberry is one of our favorite brands in the world. Mainly because you can find some of the best clothing and gear in the store at all times. All of which is good for the guy that likes to be out of the house often. High style is always the goal with Huckberry gear, but durability is always high too.

High style is definitely what you get when you pick up the Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer. It’s got a great, old-school look to it. Very outdoorsy and very classy all the same. Perfect to throw on when you head to the office or you’re going out with the guys and the temps might drop a little too low for your taste.

Comfort is high too when you pick up the Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer. You’ll stay warm on those brisk spring nights, but you won’t be too warm like you’re preparing for a winter storm. And it feels good on your shoulders, all thanks to the materials used to make this. A lightweight cotton/spandex mix that looks great and feels even better.

When it comes to picking up some new gear for the new season, you can’t go wrong with shopping at Huckberry. You can find amazing items like this Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer in there. If you want a new coat to throw on through the early, chilly days of spring, this is the coat for you.

Get It: Pick up the Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer ($298) at Huckberry

