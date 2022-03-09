Travel in Comfort and Style With This 72-Hour Merino Tee at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes we just need to get the hell outta dodge and unwind on vacation. There’s nothing like going somewhere and having no responsibilities to deal with. And when you go on these trips, you should do it in comfort. You should do it while wearing the Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee from Huckberry.

Huckberry is one of our favorite brands for a reason. You can head on over there to get a wide variety of stuff, like new gear for your home bar or to help you BBQ better. But really, the cream of the crop over there is the clothing and the Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee is the proof in the pudding of that claim.

We’ve tried many an item from Huckberry in our day and the Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee lives up to the high quality of those items. It’s super comfortable and made for a long trip without having to change. It gets its name because it was tested out by going on a 72-hour trip and it didn’t fold to the pressures of the trip.

Odor is no issue when you wear this for a long stretch of time. Nor is the style of it, as it won’t get overly wrinkled and thus making you look like you’ve been on the road for 72 hours. Moisture will be wicked and the mobility of this shirt allows you free movement all day long. All thanks to the 87% 16.5-micron merino wool, 13% nylon blend that makes up this fantastic piece of clothing.

Not only is the Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee perfect for trips, but it’s perfect for casual times out of the house. You can lounge around in it or head to the bar in it. All you have to do is head on over to Huckberry, pick out the color(s) that work best for you, and reap the benefits.

