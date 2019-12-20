Treat Yourself This Holiday With A Ralph Lauren Suit On Sale At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There are still a few days left in the holiday season and that means there is still plenty of time to take advantage of all the great deals that are live. You should be done gift shopping at this point, so it’s time to spoil yourself a little bit. And with the deal on this Ralph Lauren Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Suit over at Macy’s, spoiling yourself has never been this affordable.

You may not need to wear a suit every day, but it isn’t the worst idea in the world to have a collection of suits to have for those times when you do need one. And with this Ralph Lauren Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Suit, that burgeoning collection will be one of high style.

The Ralph Lauren Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Suit is made with fine, luxurious wool. That gives it that sharp look. The blue really pops with this material. But not only does it make the blue on this suit look really fetching, but it also helps to make the suit very comfortable to wear.

With the typically great craftsmanship from the Ralph Lauren crew, the Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Suit is a fine suit to wear. That wool makes it breathable so it won’t get to warm in any situation. And it gives the suit flexibility, so it won’t get stiff in the areas you don’t want it to get stiff, like the crotch or the shoulders.

Macy’s is always a great spot to pick up nice-looking suits at a great price. That is truer than ever with the holiday deals going on for the next few days. But you gotta act fast and use coupon code GIFT to get the Ralph Lauren Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Suit at this amazing price. You have until December 24 to score the deal. Treat yourself right.

Get It: Pick up the Ralph Lauren Ultraflex Classic-Fit Wool Suit ($300 with coupon code GIFT; was $625) at Macy’s

