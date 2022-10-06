There’s not much better than the feeling of the first few real days of fall. It’s when the temps finally drop, and the chill in the air signals winter’s on its way and summer’s heat has finally faded. It also means it’s time to break out the fall wardrobe, and that includes pulling out a smattering of jacket styles to match the weather. One of our favorites? Classic trucker jackets. Modeled after Levi’s timeless silhouette—the Type I from 1905—this slim-fitting design usually comes with two flap chest pockets and two side slash pockets.

The trucker jacket works with almost any ensemble or occasion—depending on materials, cut, and what you pair with it. Pair a slim-cut trucker made out of selvedge denim with classic chinos and suede chukkas for a casual-cool look, or go with a waxed canvas jacket in off-white with dark denim and Converse All Stars for a downtown vibe. So many brands have copied and reinterpreted the design over the years—with each homage bringing its own great attributes—there’s bound to be a style of trucker jacket out there that fits the look and the feel you’re going for this fall.

They come with many names, but the classic trucker silhouette is the same. Check out our favorite men’s trucker jackets below.

The Best Trucker Jackets of 2022

