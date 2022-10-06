1. Duck Camp Lightweight Brush Jacket Get it

This handsome trucker-style jacket from Duck Camp has a boxy cut and a longer hem than most other truckers. That means the fit is perfect for doing chores and layering in colder weather. It’s made from a tough but lightweight canvas with some nylon for durability and spandex for stretch, it has large chest and side pockets, and it comes with antique brass buttons.

[$169; duckcamp.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!