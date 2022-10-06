2. Kühl The Outlaw Waxed Jacket Get it

The Kühl Outlaw is slim-fitting but still able to move with you during outdoor work thanks to its articulated design. This trucker jacket is made from a waxed cotton canvas (which softens and ages with wear) that’s also mixed with spandex for even more ease of movement. Extra comfort comes from a soft flannel lining and lined sleeves, plus you get secure storage with YYK zippered side pockets and an internal chest pocket.

[$169; kuhl.com]

