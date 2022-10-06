3. Patagonia Iron Forge Hemp Canvas Ranch Jacket Get it

Heavy duty and nicely insulated, the Patagonia Iron Forge is made for hard work in cold temps, though it’s still stylish enough for a night on the town. It’s crafted with a low environmental-impact hemp canvas that’s 25 percent more abrasion resistant than normal cotton canvas (plus it needs no break-in period). That material is blended with recycled polyester, and the jacket is also insulated with 100-percent recycled polyester. Other nice touches include a rib-knit cuff to keep out wind, reinforced elbows, and a heavy-duty zipper.

$189

