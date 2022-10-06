4. Tecovas Waxed Canvas Trucker Jacket Get it

A timeless classic, this waxed trucker from Tecovas is made from 100-percent cotton canvas in a 13.5-ounce weight and with no other fancy textiles to compromise its construction. It’s unlined and simple, features antique brass buttons and rivets, and comes in a unique color—an off-white Seed. (You can also get it in a more standard dark brown Beech colorway). Everything else is pure trucker: double chest button-flap pockets, side welt pockets, button cuffs, and adjustable waist straps.

[$165; tecovas.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!