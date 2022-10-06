5. Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket Get it

Though the Cruiser from Filson is a classic in its own right, it still shares its DNA with the original Levi’s trucker jacket: double chest and side pockets, adjustable waist tabs, and button cuffs. This bruiser is made from Filson’s legendary Tin Cloth, which is a waxed and oiled cotton canvas that’s super tough and water resistant. To make it a bit more comfortable on the inside, the body is lined in cloth and the sleeves with polyester; it’s also designed for easy layering.

[$350; filson.com]

