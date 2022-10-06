Style

The 7 Best Trucker Jackets for Braving Brisk Fall Weather

The Long Haul jacket from Taylor Stitch comes in three material options.
7
Courtesy Image 6 / 7

6. Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket

Get it

The small-batch crafted Long Haul from Taylor Stitch takes the original trucker jacket template and updates it with classic touches like slant chest pockets with rounded flaps, zig-zag stitching under the collar and on the front placket, and antique copper buttons and rivets. It also comes in three styles: 13-ounce organic indigo selvedge denim in a dark or light wash, or a sumptuous three-ounce calf suede.

[From $218; taylorstitch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Style