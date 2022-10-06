7. Buffalo Jackson Laramie Waxed Canvas Trucker JacketGet it
This trucker jacket looks just as good doing chores as it does going out to dinner. It’s made from 100-percent waxed cotton canvas and comes with a plaid polyester-cotton liner for extra warmth from biting wind. Double pockets on the chest and the sides offer room for storing essentials, and an adjustable button-loop waist dials in the fit.
[$200; buffalojackson.com]
