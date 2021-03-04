Try Out The New More Is More For Him Fragrance From Judith Leiber

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When we leave the house, we want to smell our best. Which means we need to have a good selection of colognes in our life. There’s nothing wrong with picking up new options when you find a great one. And the new Fragrance From Judith Leiber is one of the best we’ve ever had the chance to try.

Recently we were able to try out the More Is More For Him perfume from Judith Leiber. And when we say that the results are impressive, we mean it. Because this isn’t just a brand new bottle with an amazing fragrance. This is a unique bottle that comes with 3 options to customize a mixture of up to 7 fragrances.

Looking at the bottle of More Is More For Him, you will notice it has a unique design. This design is based on the Chrysler Building in NYC. A design that allows the bottle to hold the different scents. And it’s a design that allows you simple to concoct whatever kind of combination of the 3 to make the scent that works best for you.

Smelling the 3 distinct scents in the More Is More For Him bottle for the first time, we thought that each on its own was impressive enough. You got a Spice option, a Marine option, and a Leather option. But when you start to experiment with different combos, you will find yourself becoming even more astonished at the results.

Judith Leiber has been a brand that you can trust in the fashion department. And this newly More Is More For Him bottle is yet another winner for the brand. And you can pick up a bottle now to add some amazing variety to your fragrance collection. Trust us on this: You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up More Is More For Him ($125) at Judith Leiber

