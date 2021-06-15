Try Out These New Lines From Champion In Time For Father’s Day

Exclusive Rally Pro Earth Shoes GET IT!

When Dad is about to go workout, he will be better off having these shoes in his corner to give him the support and comfort he needs to perform at his highest possible level.

Get It: Pick up the Exclusive Rally Pro Earth Shoes ($104) at Champion

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!