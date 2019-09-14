The Rugby World Cup begins on Sept. 20, and New Zealand’s national rugby team, the All Blacks, are looking to capture its third straight World Cup victory after winning the tournament in 2011 and 2015. In honor of the team’s quest for the cup, luxury watchmaker Tudor has released a new timepiece, the limited-edition Black Bay Chrono Dark. Just 1,181 examples will be produced—a reference to the number of players who have donned an All Blacks uniform—and they’re on sale for $5,925 starting today.

The watch is part of Tudor’s global partnership with the All Blacks, who are ambassadors for the brand. And like the players it represents, this watch is built to be extra tough. It’s powered by a COSC-certified movement and features a 41mm matte black steel case, a steel bezel in matte black, a matte black bracelet and clasp, and an anodized aluminum bezel disc with a tachymetric scale. The case, bezel, bracelet, and clasp all get their matte black color through a process called Physical Vapor Deposition, or PVD, where metals are vaporized and then used to coat the surface of the watch—unlike painting, the resulting finish won’t chip.

On the face, it includes features like a chronograph 45-minute counter at the 3 o’clock position and an instant date at 6 o’clock. In addition, it’s waterproof up to 660 feet, so you don’t have to worry about swimming with it.

Rest assured, this watch can definitely handle the bumps and splashes of everyday wear—it’s made for rugby players, after all. Star player Beauden Barrett, who was named the best rugby player in the world in 2016 and 2017, has already reserved watch number 1115.

In other words, if you pick up one of these handsome timepieces, you’ll be in good company.

Tudor is the official timekeeper of the Rugby World Cup, and it’s also supplying all of the referees with traditional Black Bay Chrono watches. If you prefer the classic steel color, pictured above, that model is also available now for $5,100.

Whichever one you choose, you’ll get a rugged and stylish timepiece with a bit of rugby history built right in.

[$5,925 for the Black Bay Chrono Dark; tudorwatch.com]

