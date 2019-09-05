These Ugg Sneakers Are The Next Best Thing To Going Barefoot

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We always advice against purchasing shoes purely because they just look good: Ideally, they have to be super comfortable, too. Of course, when we stumble upon a shoe that provides the best of both worlds—the UGG Cali Sneaker —we had to share it.

This is just a great-looking shoe. Don’t let the UGG name throw you off—these are truly classic sneakers that look cool with just about anything they’re paired with.

The Cali’s minimalism works in its favor. Designed with a premium leather or suede upper, leather lining and a padded tongue and collar, it’s designed to cushion your foot in comfort. The leather-lined footbed is also fully cushioned, so they’re made for commuters, walkers and anyone that plans on being on their feet all day. They’re great shoes for travel, too, as they can withstand all-day wear while still being versatile enough to wear with whatever else you packed in your carryon.

Don’t just take our word for it: Reviewers love these, too. 98 percent of Zappos reviewers gave these 4 stars or higher. Many noted how great these are for travel, while others were fans about how these required virtually zero breaking in.

Zappos currently has these for 40 percent off, so there is really no reason to not pick up this pair of sneakers. They’re a great casual option, and are perfect for fall. We personally dig the tan suede, but every color looks great.

Get It: Pick up the UGG Cali Sneaker Low (from $72; was $120) at Zappos.

