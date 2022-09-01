Tinie is a man of many talents. You may know him from his performance from the back of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe at the closing ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012. Or you may have heard one of his musical collaborations with Swedish House Mafia, Rita Ora, and Labrinth, among others. The award-winning rapper has six UK number one singles, more than any other UK rap artist in history. But his range extends beyond music. Tinie started his own menswear label What We Wear and created Raps, a fried chicken and wraps delivery restaurant in London. In addition, his television show Extraordinary Extensions, which explores home additions is coming back for a second series in 2022.

The one thread that weaves through all of Tinie’s ventures—music, television, and business—is his immeasurable sense of style. It came as no surprise when he was named Best Dressed at GQ’s Man of the Year awards in 2012.

Tinie x Ben Sherman

Tinie’s sense of style is on display in a global advertising campaign for the iconic menswear brand Ben Sherman. Wearing pieces from Ben Sherman’s Autumn/Winter collection for 2022, Tinie cuts a sharp figure.

“Ben Sherman has always been a staple in British culture,” Tinie says. “It was great to get the call to front the AW22 Menswear campaign. I enjoyed collaborating and shooting with the team, and it was great to reconnect with a brand that made such an impression on me coming up”.

The campaign is connected to the Ben Sherman Global Artist Foundry, a platform where music, art, and fashion intersect. The foundry is a support system for musicians, artists, and creatives at every level—from unsigned to well-established. Like Tinie, the original Ben Sherman was also a man of style. Born Arthur Benjamin Sugarman, Ben Sherman launched his own clothing line in 1963. The oxford cloth Ben Sherman shirt he created was revolutionary at the time and remains an iconic style staple today.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!