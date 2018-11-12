If your workout gear of choice includes your old college sweatshirt and a pair of sweats you’ve had for longer than you’d like to admit, it might be time for an upgrade. Sure, there’s nothing inherently wrong with wearing either item for your next run or trip to your local Crossfit outpost, but putting on a great-fitting tee or a pair of brand new shorts won’t just make you feel good, but will help you get a better workout. The treadmill doesn’t have to be a runway if you don’t want it to be, but breaking a sweat in gear that fits well and is designed to handle your toughest workouts is a great way to ensure your next session at the gym is better than the one before.

A great workout starts with the clothes you put on to do it and no brand knows that better than Under Armour. The brand, founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football star Kevin Plank, makes performance apparel that’s designed to keep you cool, dry and light. Many items are specifically designed for the weather: HeatGear for when it’s hot, ColdGear for when it’s breezy, and AllSeasonGear for when it’s just right.

The brand is currently having a major sale on everything within the UA Outlet: Namely, you can snag $30 off your purchase of $100 or more with code TAKE30. Deals like this don’t come by often, so be sure to pick up a fleece funnel neck, long-sleeve tee or running shoes while the deal is on (and while your size is still in stock).

Keep scrolling for our picks.

Deal: $30 off purchase of $100 or more on UA Outlet items.

Code: TAKE30