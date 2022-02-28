Unimatic Gives Its Dive and Field Watches a Military-Inspired Revamp

Looking for a unique tool watch that won’t break the bank? The new Esercito Italiano collection from Unimatic, a relatively young Italian watch brand, deserves a place at the top of your shopping list. The collection includes three timepieces, each one a limited-edition version designed in tribute to the Italian armed forces.

The watches are revised versions of Unimatic’s existing U1 dive and U4 field watches, but they come with a few unique aesthetic and functional features that really set them apart. The two U1 models in the collection, the U1-PA (a limited edition of 300) and the U1-PAN (limited to just 150 examples), are both an homage to the Paracadutisti, the paratrooper corps within the Italian army. The logo of the corps, a parachute between a pair of wings, is stamped proudly on the bottom half of the dial on both watches; the logo is engraved on the case backs as well.

The watches also received a notable functional upgrade: Both come with a unidirectional rotating bezel with compass markings, so they can be used for orientation and navigation. And as you’d expect, they’re built to perform in demanding circumstances. They feature tough 40mm stainless steel cases, double-domed sapphire crystal over the dial, and oversized indices with plenty of lume for excellent visibility. They’re paired with a nylon NATO-style strap to help you get a snug fit no matter how many layers you’re wearing.

The only difference between them? The U1-PAN ups the ante with a black DLC finish to resist scrapes and scratches; it also gives the watch a more low-key look.

The U4-TA, limited to just 200 examples, is a tribute to the Comando Truppe Alpine, Italy’s elite mountain warfare force, and the oldest such unit still active in the world. It’s a special version of Unimatic’s U4 field watch, and it comes with a new “foliage green” dial and a matching TPU strap.

Like the divers, the U4-TA features a highly legible dial layout, with large lumed indices and hands, and its military roots are obvious: “Truppe Alpine” is boldly emblazoned at the top. The 40mm stainless steel case features a sandblasted finish, which gives this watch a distinctly solid, rugged look. Better yet, it has the stats to back up that first impression. It’s water resistant to 300 meters, and it’s topped with durable sapphire crystal over the dial.

All three of these military tribute watches are powered by a Seiko automatic movement for reliable timekeeping, and all offer a 41-hour power reserve. With their rugged good looks, proud military pedigree, and bargain price points, these are watches you can feel good about wearing every day. They won’t let you down no matter how gnarly your day gets.

[Starting at $617; unimaticwatches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!