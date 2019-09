Simpli Home Upholstered Solid Back Recliner in Umber GET IT!

No living room is complete without a nice sofa. Delivers comfort to a good amount of friends for any social event. Or it could just be a great place to lay out on a rainy Autumn night. This sofa is comfortable but also really good looking. Any living room will get a visual upgrade with this sofa within.

Get It: Pick up the Simpli Home Upholstered Solid Back Recliner in Umber ($972; was $1,399) at Bed Bath and Beyond.