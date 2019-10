2N1 Swim 7″ GET IT!

It may not exactly be considered underwear, but it will do the job when it is time to hang out on the beach on your vacation. A pair of swim trunks that will make other swim trunks look like amateur hour.

Get It: Pick up the 2N1 Swim 7″ ($45; was $75) at SAXX Underwear

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!