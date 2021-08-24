Upgrade Your Underwear Drawer With The Essentials Active Boxer Brief

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When we work out, we want to have the best clothing on to get the job done. Durable yet comfortable clothing that can handle the stress of a workout. When you get that outfit ready, you don’t want to forget about your underwear. ANd with the Essentials Active Boxer Brief from Rhone, you’ll have all the comfort you need during a workout.

Having tried out these Essentials Active Boxer Brief ourselves, we can say for certain that these are going to become fast favorites for anyone who throws them on. Even if you’re not using them when exercising, they are top-of-the-line pieces of underwear. Just from the way they fit, you’ll be in heaven.

Using recycled materials, these Essentials Active Boxer Brief fit like a dream. They are snug, but not too snug. You can move easily in them, so any workout you throw at them is no issue. And they are durable, so you don’t have to worry about them ripping apart when you’re hitting the gym as hard as you can.

Maybe the best thing about these undies is how they are moisture-wicking. So when you are going hard in the paint at the gym, you won’t end up feeling soggy and swampy. Not to mention that the moisture-wicking makes it so you cool down easier, with the breeze of that sweat evaporating leaving you with a nice cooling sensation.

Throw in the comfortable ball pouch that these Essentials Active Boxer Brief are made with and you have yourself a pair of undies that are hard to argue with. So why not pick up a pair right now to get yourself some underwear that’ll fit perfectly no matter the season or the situation.

Get It: Pick up the Essentials Active Boxer Brief ($38) at Rhone

