adidas Men’s Club Tennis Polo GET IT!

A polo that will handle being worn to the office and being worn on the courts. This is made for tennis players and while it looks great, it’s also really durable. So you can be sure that this purchase will last you for some time.

Get It: Pick up the adidas Men’s Club Tennis Polo ($16; was $40) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!