Lacoste Classic Fit Piqué Polo Shirt GET IT!

Lacoste is made for a more relaxed fit. You should maybe go up a size or two from your usual choices. That way you can hang out in style while never feeling constricted. Your color choices are alluring and will make a great addition to your wardrobe this spring.

Get It: Pick up the Lacoste Classic Fit Piqué Polo Shirt ($54; was $90) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!