PGA Tour Driflux Jacquard Golf Polo GET IT!

When you pick up this polo, you can go right from work to the links. Made for pro golfers, this polo is going to look great on whoever wears it. And this discount, you really can’t afford to pass it up.

Get It: Pick up the PGA Tour Driflux Jacquard Golf Polo ($16; was $65) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!