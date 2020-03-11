Style

Upgrade Your Wardrobe With the Macy’s Polo Sale

Tommy Hilfiger Kent Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
5
Macy's 5 / 5

Tommy Hilfiger Kent Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

GET IT!

You can never go wrong with a Tommy Hilfiger shirt. They’re made with such care and you will be comfortable all day in them. Plenty of days will still have a little chill in the air for the coming weeks. So you can stay warm when you put this slick-looking shirt on.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Kent Long Sleeve Polo Shirt ($52; was $70) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style