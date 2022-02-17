Upgrade Your Wardrobe With The Urban Outfitters Denim Collection

BDG Pull-On Double Knee Work Pant GET IT!

For a pair of jeans that’ll look good at the bar or on the job, you can rest easy knowing that these won’t fall apart on you. With those double knees, you can really put them to work without worrying about fraying or the like. And also, they look great. Nothing wrong can be found here.

Get It: Pick up the BDG Pull-On Double Knee Work Pant ($79) at Urban Outfitters

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!