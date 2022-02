BDG Skinny Fit Cargo Jean GET IT!

If you want to go with a skinny-fit pair of jeans with a different look to them, then these Cargo Jeans are something to look at. The comfort and durability of jeans with the storage of cargo, being that there’s a lot of pockets to work with.

Get It: Pick up the BDG Skinny Fit Cargo Jean ($79) at Urban Outfitters

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!