Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Staying warm and protected during these cold months is a priority. It would be incredibly silly and misguided to go outside dressed like it’s still the summer.

You need a good piece of clothing that can make going out during a breezy fall night a comfortable experience. Especially if that item is really good looking. To find something that fits the bill in both regards is a little godsend.

Right now at Todd Snyder, there is an item that fits that bill. It is an amazing piece of outerwear that will work wonders in any guys closet. This item is on sale to become even more affordable, but it doesn’t stop there.

With the coupon code FALL25, this amazing product will be discounted an extra 25 percent. That’s too good to be true when that item is the Todd Snyder Reversible Mac Trench Coat.

A good trench coat can become a quick favorite in many a guy’s closet when the temperature drops. It’ll be an even quicker favorite when it’s as stylish and functional as the Reversible Mac Trench Coat. Coming from Todd Snyder, there is no doubt that this is top of the line.

Putting this Reversible Mac Trench Coat, the comfort will be immediate. It is made with cotton and polyester and nylon. These three fabrics merged together make it a beacon of comfort but it will also keep the body from the elements. A cold chill or a fall mist will be thwarted.

It doesn’t hurt that this Reversible Mac Trench Coat is pretty good looking too. No matter what side you choose to use. Because it’s reversible, it has two different aesthetic choices to it. Either is a great look and allows you to change things up in the moment. Throw it over your suit before heading to work or any outfit when heading out of the house.

This Reversible Mac Trench Coat does not come cheap. But it is an amazing item, built to last and built to impress. It will get a lot of use in these coming months. And with coupon code FALL25, it becomes a lot more affordable. It’s pretty close to half off.

Who can pass that up? The holidays are coming, so get yourself a little gift while supplies last.

Get It: Pick up the Reversible Mac Trench ($749 with coupon code FALL25; was $1,398) at Todd Snyder

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!