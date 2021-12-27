Use That Holiday Money to Pick up This Lava Wash Shirt From Peter Millar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the holidays are over, we can look towards the New Year. And with the holidays having just come and gone, some of you guys might have some extra cash in their pockets as a gift from loved ones. So why not go into the New Year with some new gear, like the Lava Wash Shirt from Peter Millar.

Peter Millar has been quite an impressive brand for many years now. Making top-tier clothing that any guy would love to wear, no matter the season. But since we are in the cold weather months, we think that the Lava Wash Shirt is going to be a perfect addition to any layered outfit you feel like throwing on.

The Lava Wash Shirt is perfect for a layered outfit because of how comfortable and insulated it is. This may be a lightweight shirt, but it’ll help keep the warmth in as a bottom layer when you go out. That’s thanks to the 95% Pima Cotton/5% Spandex design that helps keep the heat in.

But maybe the most important element of this shirt is how good it looks. You have a few color options to work with, all of which fit in quite well with the cold weather months we’re in. So you can pick out either one and feel comfortable in the fact that you will look like a million bucks when you go out in it.

Having gotten a hold of a Lava Wash Shirt ourselves, we can say from experience that this is a great little piece of fashion that any guy should have in their collection. It’s got style to spare and comfort that we all need this winter. So pick up one right now to ring in the New Year in style.

Get It: Pick up the Lava Wash Shirt ($128) at Peter Millar

