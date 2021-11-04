Use Your FSA or HSA to Get New Frames From Warby Parker Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anyone who wears glasses or contact lenses knows they can cost a pretty penny.

Whether you’re buying multiple frames to help accessorize your outfits—all while figuring out the right shape for your face—or constantly stocking up on contacts, the whole process can be overwhelming and expensive.

Luckily for you guys, there is a place that makes buying eyewear more enjoyable, convenient, and, most importantly, affordable—and that’s Warby Parker. They achieve this feat by cutting out the middleman, passing the savings on to you, and then offering seamless ways to shop for glasses.

For one, you can get prescription frames or contacts delivered straight to your door. And if you’re not sure which glasses to choose, you can have five pairs sent to your house to test out—totally free. They even have a super-quick style quiz that recommends frames for you.

You’ll have a lot of options to work with at Warby Parker, because this is a brand that offers a ton of shapes, fits, colors, and lens types—many of their bestselling styles are even available in multiple sizes, from extra narrow to extra wide. You can go wild trying them out and picking the ones that work best for you.

Warby Parker is all about making things easier on your bank account, but they also know that buying eyewear can still be pricey for some people. And that’s why they let you use a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA) to purchase prescription eyeglasses (including blue-light-filtering lenses), prescription sunglasses, contact lenses, and eye exams. Depending on your provider, you might even be able to pick up their Clean My Lenses Kit or Anti-Fog Lens Spray with your FSA or HSA. Just check your plan to see what’s covered.

If you’re ready for a new pair, Warby Parker has a deep bench of amazing frames that look and feel great. To ensure you land on the perfect frame, we recommend ordering a free Home Try-On, which lets you test out five styles for five days. The whole process is super easy.

Need some inspiration before you get started? Below are our five current favorite frames

