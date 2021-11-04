Use Your FSA or HSA to Get New Frames From Warby Parker Today

Ames FramesGET IT!
These roomy Ames frames are quite appealing. They balance a bold, old-school look with an updated frame construction, made up of sturdy acetate and lightweight stainless steel.
Get It: Pick up the Ames Frames ($145) at Warby Parker
