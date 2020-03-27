Use Your Time Indoors To Grab Some New Spring Gear From REI

Patagonia Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat GET IT!

When you go out in the sun for your little adventures, a hat can go a long way. Because when you wear a hat, it can help to keep the sun out of your eyes so you can enjoy the views a little better. This hat will look good too, because who doesn’t love bears?

Get It: Pick up the Patagonia Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat ($25; was $35) at REI

