Style

Use Your Time Indoors To Grab Some New Spring Gear From REI

hat
7
REI 7 / 7

Patagonia Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat

GET IT!

When you go out in the sun for your little adventures, a hat can go a long way. Because when you wear a hat, it can help to keep the sun out of your eyes so you can enjoy the views a little better. This hat will look good too, because who doesn’t love bears?

Get It: Pick up the Patagonia Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat ($25; was $35) at REI

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style