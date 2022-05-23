The new Victorinox I.N.O.X. Professional Diver LE checks all the boxes for a dive watch—it has a strong titanium case, it’s water resistant to 200 meters, and it’s ISO-certified for diving—but it comes with some unique extras: A stunning 3D-printed dial pattern and a handy pocketknife in a matching color scheme. If you’re on the hunt for a capable tool watch that’s also a real head-turner, look no further.

The I.N.O.X. Professional Diver LE combines tough construction and dependable underwater capability with some ocean-inspired aesthetics. The watch features a 45mm titanium case that’s sandblasted and coated in a black matte PVD finish. The case offers excellent strength and durability at a low weight, so despite the watch’s blocky looks, it won’t feel clunky on your wrist.

Like any real dive watch, it comes with a unidirectional rotating bezel—formed in a striking hexagon shape—for tracking time underwater. On the bezel, the 20-minute zone (the amount of time you can stay at 100 feet below the surface without doing decompression stops), is marked in bright yellow for easy reading. In addition, Victorinox used two different colors of Super-LumiNova to make the dial, hands, and indices clearly legible under the waves.

But the real highlight of the I.N.O.X. Professional Diver LE is the attention given to aesthetics. The center of the dial displays a highly detailed 3D-printed pattern in light green; it’s meant to evoke the oxidization of brass pieces found on shipwrecks resting at the bottom of the ocean. To top it off, the watch is sold with a matching Spartan PS Swiss Army Knife in the same pattern (it’s only available to those who purchase the watch), and two expandable rubber straps that are designed to fit over a wetsuit.

If you’re suiting up for a dive, the I.N.O.X. Professional Diver LE will make a trusty companion. It’s an official ISO 6425-certified dive watch, so it’s been tested for proper performance on dives, plus it’s built to withstand magnetic fields and is powered by a quartz movement for accurate timekeeping.

Want to put one on your wrist? Don’t wait—Victorinox is producing just 1,200 of these limited-edition beauties.

[$1,295; victorinox.com]

