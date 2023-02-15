1. Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay Get It

Allbirds shoes get rave reviews for their superior comfort and machine washability, but this pair is a real gem because of its convenience. The slip-on Tree Dasher Relay is featherlight and flexible enough to pack in a suitcase, and the lace-free design makes it easy to slip on and off at airport security checkpoints. It’s also constructed sustainably: the one-piece upper is crafted from leftover yarns and FSC-Certified eucalyptus tree fiber, while the cloud-like midsole is made from the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA cushioning foam.

[$135; allbirds.com]

