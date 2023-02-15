10. Columbia Drainmaker IV Water Shoe Get It

Here’s a way to pack efficiently: This new style from Columbia pulls double duty as a walking shoe and an all-weather hiker. Its water-ready mesh upper allows for quick-drying breathability, while midsole ports facilitate airflow and water drainage to keep feet cool and moisture-free. Featuring a high-energy return Techlite midsole with superior cushioning and an Omni-Grip outsole, you’ll have enhanced traction no matter where your adventures take you.

[$90; columbia.com]

