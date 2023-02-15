Style

The 10 Best Walking Shoes for Travelers

Red Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure on a grey background. walking shoes.
10
Reebok Floatride Energy 4 AdventureCourtesy Image 2 / 10

2. Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure

Reebok’s latest Floatride running shoes are what I throw on to glide from the airport check-in counter to the gate—a potential odyssey if you’re departing from a colossal airport like Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson. Though these running sneakers are built for speed, the rugged outsoles are inspired by gravel bikes, so they offer plenty of durability for long days on your feet. 

[$120; reebok.com]

