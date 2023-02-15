3. New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 Get It

I could argue that all the elements that make this New Balance pair an outstanding running shoe also make it a superb travel sneaker—plus it has an attractive, streamlined aesthetic. A bootie design keeps the shoe snug around your foot, the breathable Hypoknit upper bends and stretches where you need it most, and the underfoot cushioning, already a superb feature in the previous version of this shoe, was further refined using intricate pressure mapping data.

[$160; newbalance.com]

