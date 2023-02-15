Style

The 10 Best Walking Shoes for Travelers

White Hoka Clifton L Suede on a white background. walking shoes.
Hoka Clifton L Suede

4. Hoka Clifton L Suede

Whether you’re going on a trip or just running around town, this trend-forward twist on Hoka’s popular Clifton is the trainer to beat. The Clifton L Suede retains the brand’s cherished over-the-top cushioning and thick footbed while reinventing its appearance with an all-suede upper. Opt for one of the monochromatic versions to make a style statement. 

[$170; hoka.com]

