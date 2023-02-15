5. On Cloud 5 Waterproof Get It

It’s always a good idea to plan for inclement weather while traveling, and when the forecast turns rainy, you’ll be glad you packed a pair of waterproof shoes. Skip the rain boots and opt for a pair that’s versatile enough for nearly any activity: light hiking, city walking tours, you name it. On engineered the Cloud 5 Waterproof with adaptive cushioning, a no-knot lacing system (traditional laces are also included), and reflective design details to keep you comfortable (and visible) no matter the weather conditions.

[$170; on-running.com]

