6. Salomon XT-Quest 2

Inspired by archival designs from the early aughts, these hard-working Salomon kicks combine breathable mesh with durable nubuck for a stylish look that’s tough and functional. The clunkier shape is on-trend, but it also makes these shoes harder to pack. As a result, I tend to fly with these on my feet. A molded EVA sock liner conforms to your feet for optimal on-the-road comfort, while Salomon’s 4D Advanced Chassis and grippy Contagrip outsole ensure all-terrain stability and grip.

[$225; salomon.com]

