7. Veja Dekkan Get It

Veja’s outdoors-inspired Dekkan is where high-performance footwear meets eco-minded innovation. The sturdy upper is crafted from breathable Alveomesh, a tech fabric spun entirely from repurposed plastic bottles; sugar cane and recycled polyester are used in the insole and midsole. The brand also collaborated with Vibram on a unique outsole formulation that uses Amazonian rubber and rice waste. In other words, you’ll go farther with a smaller footprint.

[$210; veja.com]

