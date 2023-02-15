8. Merrill Nova 3 Get It

Merrill’s latest Novas are even better than before: They now come with beefed-up uppers for added protection and FloatPro Foam pods under the heel and forefoot for a responsive ride. They also feature a Vibram TC5+ outsole (a Merrill exclusive) for top-notch traction as well as Cleansport NXT odor control. (It’s tough to say who will appreciate that last feature more: you or your travel companions.)

[$125; merrill.com]

