9. Birkenstock Bend Low Get It

Sandals aren’t suitable for every adventure, but fortunately, Birkenstock’s legendary shock-absorbing cork footbed can also be found in a minimalist leather lace-up. The shoe’s flexible, lightweight design accommodates the natural movement of your foot, while the footbed provides excellent arch support and helps improve posture and alignment.

[$150; birkenstock.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!