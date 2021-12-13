Watch of the Week: New 8-Bit Brew Looks Straight From an Arcade

Who says watches always have to be serious? Sometimes, it’s OK to have a little fun with what’s on your wrist—and embrace some childhood nostalgia while you’re at it. The latest release from Brew, the boutique New York City-based brand founded by watch aficionado Jonathan Ferrer, does exactly that. With its bright dial accents and chunky, graphical details, the new 8-Bit Brew is inspired by the classic arcade games of the 1980s.

The main attraction on the 8-Bit Brew is the eye-catching dial. It comes alive with arcade-inspired details including “pixelated” sub-dial hands, a sun and moon graphic on the 24-hour timer, and a coffee cup image above the date window, all styled to look like 8-bit renderings. (The coffee cup is a reference to the brand’s design philosophy, which celebrates coffee breaks.)

The matte black dial helps the bright colors on the indices and hands stand out, and the watch’s blue, yellow, and orange tones also mimic the color schemes you’d find on classic game consoles like Pac-Man. Flip it over, and the case back reveals an engraving (in that ubiquitous arcade-style font) that includes “Press Start” and “Press Reset” labels for the watch’s two chronograph pushers.

Surprisingly, the overall design isn’t garish or overbearing; the louder details are balanced by more muted elements elsewhere on the watch. The 8-Bit Brew features a unique cushion-shaped case (measuring 38mm by 41.5mm) made from brushed stainless steel. Aside from the crown and chronograph buttons, the case is smooth and unadorned, and it’s paired with a simple black leather strap.

The 8-Bit Brew is powered by a Seiko VK64 Meca Quartz movement for reliable timekeeping and, with its date window and chronograph functions, it should make a useful, capable timepiece for day-to-day wear.

Because if you’re going to put a watch on your wrist every morning, why not make it fun?

[$395; brew-watches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!