Back in the 1930s, a new kind of watch burst onto the scene: Alpina’s “Block Uhr,” an anti-magnetic, shock- and water-resistant wristwatch clad in a stainless steel case. Although those specs might seem pedestrian today, they helped create the sport watch category and laid the groundwork for the huge range of outdoors-oriented timepieces that followed. The Alpiner Quartz line of watches is the descendant of the Block Uhr (alongside the mechanical Alpiner 4), and now Alpina has released three new models with a GMT function—a boon for travelers who need to track and adjust to different local times.

“The addition of the GMT function takes this watch to a more international level,” says Men’s Journal Fashion Editor Kevin Breen, “allowing avid travelers to easily adjust to life lived across different time zones.”

When traveling across the globe, you need a watch that’s accurate and reliable, and a trusty quartz ticker like the Alpiner Quartz GMT makes a great pick. Each of these three new watches have 24-hour increments engraved on the bezel, and a large central pointer tracks domestic time. The bezel is also color-coded, so it’s easy to see if it’s day or night in your chosen time zone at a glance. Plus, the pointer can be adjusted forwards and backwards, which makes correcting to a new time a snap. That’ll definitely save you some irritation when you’re jet-lagged after a long flight.

Along with those handy features, you also get a hefty dose of Alpina style. All of the Quartz GMTs are capped with sapphire crystal and wear a handsome 42mm stainless steel case, which is available in both satin and polished finishes. On the back, each comes with an engraving of the Alps—a nod to the brand’s Swiss origins.

The dial features a date display at 3 o’clock and two different options for colors: a sleek anthracite gray with a steel bracelet strap, or navy blue paired with your choice of leather or steel bracelet straps. No matter which you choose, you’ll get a sharp, subtle color palette that should mesh seamlessly with just about any outfit.

“I’ve always found the Alpiner Quartz to have great balance,” Breen says. “The product is masculine and refined without being too flashy.”

And, like any good sport watch, the Quartz GMT has the strength and endurance you need in the outdoors: It’s water resistant up to 100 meters, and it boasts four years of battery life. If you have some big adventures on your itinerary, this watch is up for it.

[Starting at $988; alpinawatches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!