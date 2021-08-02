Watch of the Week: Brew Metric Brings Funky ’70s Styling to Modern Day

Shag carpet, bell-bottom jeans, ruffled shirts—when it comes to the ’70s, there are plenty of things we’d rather leave in the past. But that doesn’t mean the whole decade was an aesthetic dead zone, and the new Metric series from Brew Watches proves you can draw inspiration from that era and still create a timeless, eye-catching design for today (at least in a wristwatch). With its sharp stainless steel case and funky dial colors, the Metric has a retro-futurist look that’s equal parts fun and stylish.

The Metric is available in two versions, the Steel Dial and the Retro Dial. Both come with a 36mm stainless steel case, a chronograph sub-dial at 10 o’clock, a running seconds sub-dial at 6 o’clock, and a small date window tucked into the 4:30 position. Although they have an obvious vintage appeal, the ’70s isn’t the only source of inspiration on these two watches. Jonathan Ferrer, who founded Brew, creates designs inspired by coffee. If you look closely, there are a couple coffee-related Easter eggs on the two Metrics. The case features a mix of polished and brushed surfaces, a nod to industrial espresso machines, and the chronograph sub-dial comes marked with 25-second increments—the amount of time it takes to whip up an ideal espresso shot. That’ll come in handy next time you make your morning coffee (if you like espresso, that is).

The dials are the big differentiator between the two models. The Steel version features a clean white dial with a subtle vertical brush pattern, and it’s paired with blue and black hands. The Retro dial is our favorite, and it really leans into the vintage theme. It features a deep-black dial accented by red, green, and yellow on the hands, chrono sub-dial, and around the edge of the dial. It’s a lot more color than you’ll find on the average wristwatch, but with the smaller case size and simple indices, the Retro doesn’t feel cartoonish or overwhelming. Instead, it’s an eye-catching homage to the style of an oft-overlooked decade.

No matter which version you choose, both come with Super LumiNova on the hands and indices for good visibility, sapphire crystal glass, and a tapered stainless steel bracelet that’s integrated into the case of the watch—another vintage detail that really makes the Metric stand out. Both are powered by a quartz movement for reliable timekeeping, and they’re water-resistant to 50 meters. And with a price tag around $400, these watches would make an affordable addition to any collection.

Why not inject a little retro-futurism into your wardrobe? It’s OK to have some fun with what’s on your wrist, especially with watches that look this good.

[$395; brew-watches.com]

